Progress reports on all major capital works projects and programs are publicised on a monthly basis, MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott told councillors attending the May monthly ordinary meeting earlier this week.
Mr Scott was responding to a question with notice from Peter Epov who asked for an update on the number and total value of water and sewer projects that have been either abandoned, deferred or will not be completed during the 2022-23 financial year.
Variations in actual timing, budget or risk against what was planned are identified within these reports, Mr Scott said.
In relation specifically to water and sewer projects, council regularly receives gateway reports providing an even greater level of information every time a project moves through one of the project phases (initiation, concept, detailed design, implementation and completion).
"This allows changes to the project to be tracked and progressively approved by the council over the full project lifecycle.
Compiling the details of the specific changes since the start of this financial year for all water and sewer projects would require resources to be allocated with the respective impact on costs.- MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott
"Compiling the details of the specific changes since the start of this financial year for all water and sewer projects would require resources to be allocated with the respective impact on costs.
"Council would need to consider and resolve to support a notice of motion requesting this information."
Mr Scott said no projects have been abandoned or intentionally not completed this year.
However, several projects have experienced delays, often associated with the difficulty in securing consultants to undertake detailed design/technical work, contractors or materials.
Projects carrying over to 2023-024 will be separately identified in a future report to council, Mr Scott said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
