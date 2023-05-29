Limeburners Creek Bridge being replaced

MidCoast Council is replacing the 80-year-old Limeburners Creek Bridge on The Bucketts Way, Limeburners Creek in late May.
The project will occur in two phases and will involve the construction of a new bridge over the top of the existing bridge. This method of construction reduces the environmental impacts of the work and will minimise disruption to traffic flow along The Bucketts Way.
The project is expected to be complete in November, weather permitting.
The road will be reduced to one lane during construction. Road users are asked to observe reduced speed limits and traffic control measures in place during the work. Please expect minor delays and allow for extra travel time.
To stay up to date on these works and more road and bridge works taking place across the MidCoast, visit www.livetraffic.com.
These works on The Bucketts Way are funded by the Australian government's Roads of Strategic Importance initiative ($20 million contribution), with an additional $5 million dollar contribution from the NSW government.
The project is part of Council's focus on improving infrastructure across the region and is part of Stage 2 of The Bucketts Way Upgrade Project.
