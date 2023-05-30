IN a game where defence wasn't a priority Gloucester Magpies beat Raymond Terrace Magpies 52-28 in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference clash at Gloucester.
Gloucester opened the scoring with an intercept to flying bantamweight winger Jacob French. With the conversion missing it was 4-0. However, poor completions, especially after scoring points had coach Allardice pulling his receding hairline out. The ball was turned over on the second tackle and Raymond Terrace put on two quick converted tries to go to a 12-4 lead.
Rohan Everett and Johny Cornelius received some good ball and they were able to cross before halftime to make the score 18-12 at the break.
Kyle Predebon in particular was starting to make some inroads. Second rower Aaron Griffis and lock Ryan Egge were also having strong games. In the backs winger Jacob French and centre Rohan Everett were making ground.
Craig Murray made a most welcome return and got rid of a bit of rust. His replacement off the bench, Jarrod Hepburn was strong when given the opportunity.
The second half started a lot better for Gloucester and it wasn't long before Kyle Predebon broke through for his first of the day for Rhys French to convert to take it to 24-12. Rohan Everett scored his second after some clever work from his inside men and it was Gloucester 28-16. Raymond Terrace weren't done with and were next to score. Their forwards caused Gloucester trouble and were hard to handle. They were probably unlucky not to score more tries as the last pass went astray. A French connection put next points on for Gloucester - Jacob French scoring and Rhys French converting to take the score to 34-16. Once again Raymond Terrace hit back to close the gap at 34-22. Mitch Pinch, Josh Wilson and Lucas Summerville all came off the bench all played their part. Lucas's defence in the later part of the second half bought a few cheers from the hill area.
It wasn't long before Kyle Predebon was over again to take the score to 40-22. Craig Murray didn't take long to get on the scorer's sheet and was next to dive over under the posts, 46-22 to the locals.
Everett bamboozled the defence to get his third to take Gloucester to the half century at 52-22.
To the Terrace's credit, though, they didn't give up and even when the referee offered to finish the game early their skipper declined. So it was fitting they scored on the bell to make the final score 52-28.
A good effort in the end. Kyle Predebon was Gloucester's best. Rohan Everett, Trav Johnson, Aaron Griffis, Rhys French and veterans Craig Murray and Riley Collins were all strong. The Magpies are away to Tea Gardens on Saturday. - Summy
