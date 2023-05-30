Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Magpies beat Raymond Terrace Magpies 52-28 in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference clash

May 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Bailey Whitby tackles a Raymond Terrace opponent during the clash at Gloucester. Picture NigeMc Photograpjhy.
IN a game where defence wasn't a priority Gloucester Magpies beat Raymond Terrace Magpies 52-28 in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference clash at Gloucester.

