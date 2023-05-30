The second half started a lot better for Gloucester and it wasn't long before Kyle Predebon broke through for his first of the day for Rhys French to convert to take it to 24-12. Rohan Everett scored his second after some clever work from his inside men and it was Gloucester 28-16. Raymond Terrace weren't done with and were next to score. Their forwards caused Gloucester trouble and were hard to handle. They were probably unlucky not to score more tries as the last pass went astray. A French connection put next points on for Gloucester - Jacob French scoring and Rhys French converting to take the score to 34-16. Once again Raymond Terrace hit back to close the gap at 34-22. Mitch Pinch, Josh Wilson and Lucas Summerville all came off the bench all played their part. Lucas's defence in the later part of the second half bought a few cheers from the hill area.

