GLOUCESTER Cockies continued along their sparkling path with a fourth successive win in the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union women's 10-a-side premiership against the Forster Dolphinettes at Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry.
Three tries in the first half effectively displayed Gloucester's superiority and they maintained their constant pressure to runout decisive winners, 27-5.
Gloucester have a well balanced team of youth and experience, of speed and strength, all qualities which when combined, are contributing to the making of a fine team.
Quiet satisfaction glowed among the players after their success against the Dolphinettes though whenever Taree's Manning River teams are involved in a competition, no rival can ever be complacent.
When Gloucester's strong utility player, Bianca Rugari, was asked her position, she responded: "I'm everywhere. I roam anywhere and everywhere."
That may be the case, but no-one in her team on Saturday possessed the quiet, resourceful presence of their captain, Hannah Yates.
Swift of foot and lithe of build, Hannah ran in two tries and was a constant threat to the Dolphinettes' defence, displaying her speed, maturity and experience.
Any representative selector seeking leadership and captaincy would be well advised to obtain her phone number.
Gloucester's coach, Chris Marchant, was quietly pleased with the performance, but reminded them that more training, more work, needed to be done if they were to continue on and win the shield.
But he admitted: "Our work at the breakdown was good."
Gloucester will be favoured to continue their winning run in this Saturday's game against Wallamba.
Old Bar will play Wallamba in the first grade game. The Cockies fill the void in the women's 10s as Old Bar doesn't field a team.
Five sides are involved in the 10s, with Manning River Ratz the defending premiers.
There will be a general bye in the Lower North Coast competition during the June long weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.