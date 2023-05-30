Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Cockies fourth successive win in Lower North Coast rugby union women's 10s

By Phil Wilkins
Updated May 30 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
Coach Chris Marchment and the Gloucester Cockies women's 10s rugby side.
GLOUCESTER Cockies continued along their sparkling path with a fourth successive win in the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union women's 10-a-side premiership against the Forster Dolphinettes at Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry.

