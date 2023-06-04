Gloucester Advocate
Morgan car club comes to Gloucester for market day

By Rick Kernick
June 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Lachlan May's cherished 1985 Plus 8. Photo supplied.
Gloucester Markets will be hosting some special guests of the automotive variety over the June long weekend when the Morgan Owners Club of Australia rolls into town.

