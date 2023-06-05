Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Legacy celebrates its 100th anniversary with a torch relay

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree Legacy Club (Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester areas) chairman, Trevor Jones said he was privileged and fortunate to be able to participate in the 100 year celebrations. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Taree Legacy Club (Manning, Great Lakes and Gloucester areas) chairman, Trevor Jones said he was privileged and fortunate to be able to participate in the 100 year celebrations. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

One hundred year anniversaries don't come around very often.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.