The work of artist Julie Lynch comes to Gloucester Galley in her exhibition, Oranges and Blossoms.
Julie is a multidisciplinary artist working as a designer for performance, teacher and visual artist specialising in bold floral and nature subjects. She has loved drawing and painting for as long as she can remember.
Her practice is inspired by the colours, textures and shapes of nature and everyday objects and how they conjure memories of family, childhood and travel.
Oranges and Blossoms is on display until June 18.
Markets Guide
June
Gloucester Mega Community Market, Billabong Park, Saturday, June 10 from 8am; Burrell Creek Mark, Burrell Creek Hall, Sunday, June 11 from 9am; The Hub Markets, Wingham Showground, Saturday, June 17 from 8am; Krambach Market, Krambach Hall, Sunday, June 18 from 8.30am; Nabiac Farmers Market, Nabiac Showground, Saturday, June 24 from 8am.
Biggest Morning Tea
June 2
Gloucester Ladies Bowls and Gloucester Quota Club have joined forces for what will be a scrumptious good time beginning at 10am on Friday, June 2. See details page 3
Parkrun
June 3
A free, weekly, timed 5km walk/jog/run at 8am every Saturday at Gloucester District Park. Open to all ages and abilities.
