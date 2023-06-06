Barrington resident David McGovern is set to embark on a good-will mission to Cambodia, where he will be involved in educating displaced children.
Departing June 19, his journey will take him to the township of Kampot where he will join the team at Safe Place Mission, a non-government organisation providing sanctuary to some of the most vulnerable children of Cambodia.
The organisation is dedicated to restoring safety and stability to the lives of orphans, homeless children from the streets, victims of sexual abuse, and children at risk of human trafficking.
Don't ever doubt your capacity to make a difference because somewhere in the world, somebody needs what you have to offer and I just happened to have found my answer to that question.- David McGovern
While David states that this journey isn't intended as a permanent move, he has committed himself to the humanitarian cause for at least the immediate future.
"This is a one-way ticket, I won't say I'm going forever, but I'm going indefinitely and time will tell what that period of time looks like, but I'm confident in making the move it'll turn out to be the right decision for me," David said.
David's decision to commit to the cause began in May 2022 when friend and Safe Place Mission's international director, Tim Stitt, invited him to Cambodia for a holiday.
The invitation was timely, offered as it was on a particularly poignant occasion for David.
"Tim reached out at a very significant time in my life, which is the birthday of my late daughter, Amber, on what would have been her 22nd birthday," David said.
"That initial trip was meant to be just a holiday to see Tim but I became impressed, humbled and astounded by what he was a part of over there, including this particular project called Safe Place Mission."
Having tragically also lost his son Brodie and wife Celena, David was ready to channel his grief into making a positive change in the lives of others.
After making three more trips to Cambodia he has decided to place on hold his career with Catholic Mission as the diocesan director for Maitland/Newcastle, Bathurst and Wilcannia/Forbes Dioceses, to work as a volunteer English teacher with Safe Place Mission.
It is a decision David believes is right for himself and for the difference he can make to the lives of others.
"The thing I would say is don't ever doubt your capacity to make a difference because somewhere in the world, somebody needs what you have to offer and I just happened to have found my answer to that question.
"Be prepared to act, to step off the cliff - you might fall, but then again you might also fly."
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.