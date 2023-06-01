Three roads west of Gloucester will have their speed limits reduced.
Barrington West Road, between Faulkland Road, Faulkland and Thunderbolts Way, will have its speed reduced from 90kph to 80kph.
The 100kph stretches of Barrington East Road, between Barrington West Road and Thunderbolts Way, and Gloucester Tops Road, from the Bucketts Way at Forbesdale to the National Parks boundary at Invergordon, will be reduced to 80kph.
Transport for NSW, the authority responsible for making the changes, explained that these roads are predominantly rural roads with towns along its length.
"Previous crash history and the number of intersections and driveways have been taken into consideration. The speed limit change is expected to improve safety for residents and road users," the authority stated.
This is advanced notice of speed limit changes that will take effect within the next two weeks (from June 1). Speed limits will not change until the new speed limit signs are installed.
