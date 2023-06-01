Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Speeds limited on rural roads

Updated June 2 2023 - 10:12am, first published 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barrington West Road. Google Earth image
Barrington West Road. Google Earth image

Three roads west of Gloucester will have their speed limits reduced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.