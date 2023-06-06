Gloucester Advocate
Cyber safety expert Susan McLean in Gloucester to warn and protect

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Cyber safety expert Janet McLean with Gloucester Public School principal Leanne Wakefield
Gloucester Public School recently enlisted the services of Australia's leading cyber safety expert to assist in educating students and parents of potential dangers lurking online.

