Gloucester Public School recently enlisted the services of Australia's leading cyber safety expert to assist in educating students and parents of potential dangers lurking online.
Susan McLean is Australia's foremost expert in the area of cyber safety and young people, and was a member of Victoria Police for 27 years.
She was on hand to provide staff a professional learning session along with a parent/community information night on Thursday, June 1.
The sessions focused on educating the community around online safety and what parents need to understand about the internet in order to keep their children safe online.
The biggest risk to a child's personal safety is not in real life, it is through the internet- Cyber safety expert, Susan McLean
The following day Susan took students through a learning module whereby they completed a four page worksheet covering things like respect, responsibility, and reputation online. They also covered the topics of cyber bullying, sharing nude images,\ and online predators.
Students were taken through how to avoid problems associated with online usage and how to report such incidences.
"The biggest risk to a child's personal safety is not in real life, it is through the internet," Susan said.
"And children are inherently trusting so that makes them a perfect potential victim."
One particular issue Susan highlighted was the need for students to avoid misrepresenting themselves via lying about their age to access age-restricted platforms they are not meant to be on, a message she applied equally to parents.
"Do not sign your child up for platforms against the terms and conditions of use - don't help your child to lie to go somewhere they shouldn't be.
"And make sure your children know that no matter what, they can come and tell you about it if there's a problem."
Gloucester Public School principal, Leanne Wakefield described the information sessions as a success, and is looking towards continuing what has been a fruitful association with Susan McLean.
"The sessions were excellent, it really enabled our students to learn and share, but also to be really aware of what's appropriate and what's not appropriate on the internet," Leanne said.
"I really want to bring Susan back bi-annually and get her into our community.
"There's such an increased risk for children while children have an increased access to so many unprotected sites. It's really important that we give them that education."
