Rob enjoys a big day out on the course

June 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Arkwood Trophy, monthly medal Steve McDonald (A-grade), Rob Moore (B-grade and medal).
Saturday was big for Rob Moore at the Gloucester golf course winning the June monthly medal, turning in the best scores in his grade with the odd nearest-to-the-pin and long drive trophies in his grade.

