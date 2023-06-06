Rob enjoys a big day out on the course

Nearest-to-the-pins were restricted to A and B-grades; the absence of C-graders on the NTP trophy board this Saturday may be a reflection of "size" the winning scores in the main event, At the 4th and 13th holes Paul Blanch and Trevor Sharp were closest in A and B-grade respectively. Steve Macdonald in A-grade and medal winner Rob Moore in B-grade were the closest, finishing 590cm and 290cm from home at the 6th and 15th holes.