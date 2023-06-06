Rob enjoys a big day out on the course

Saturday was big for Rob Moore at the Gloucester golf course winning the June monthly medal, turning in the best scores in his grade with the odd nearest-to-the-pin and long drive trophies in his grade.
Once again the weather was kind to golfers and the course, if anything, in even better shape; the fairways and greens are in great condition, the bunkers are back to their best after a long layoff due to the wet weather and the drier course generally sees a bit more distance off the club.
The event was the monthly medal, an individual stroke sponsored by the Arkwood Family. Medal winers with a net round of 70, and the only player to finish inside their handicap on the day was Rob Moore; his medal winning net score was the best in B-grade and his 86 off the stick was also the top round in his grade.
In A-grade Steve Macdonald also turning in the top net and grass scores with his 73 and 78 respectively. The spoils were more divided in C-grade with Andrew Badham's 77 winning the net trophy and Bill Murray's 101 an unlikely winner of the gross trophy in the grade.
Balls were won by Rob Moore 70, Steve Macdonald, Steve Burns and Mike Howard 73 while the last balls were won by Brian Osborne, Doug Blanch and Dave Mann all with a net 74.
Nearest-to-the-pins were restricted to A and B-grades; the absence of C-graders on the NTP trophy board this Saturday may be a reflection of "size" the winning scores in the main event, At the 4th and 13th holes Paul Blanch and Trevor Sharp were closest in A and B-grade respectively. Steve Macdonald in A-grade and medal winner Rob Moore in B-grade were the closest, finishing 590cm and 290cm from home at the 6th and 15th holes.
Long drive trophies at the 8th and 17th holes were won by Phil Bowden in A-grade, Rob Moore in B-grade and Bill Murray in C-grade.
Super sevens was won by Rob Moore with a monster 20 points. Balls were won by Chris Steele 17, Peter Buettel 16, David Hjorth 14 and Paul Blanch 13.
Saturday will be playing an event called the Texas shoot out, sponsored by the Barlow brothers. The following week is a four-ball better ball stableford sponsored by Brendon Murray.
Veterans golf
TONY Burnet turned in the best round of the day in the individual stableford run by the Gloucester Veteran Golfers.
The day was fine with clear skies and just a breath of a breeze, and, with the course maintaining its top condition, there was no excuses for poor scores.
Winner was Tony Burnet whose 37 stableford points was one ahead of runner up, Carolyn Davies who she scored 36 points and a favourable count back to edge ahead of the good sized field and the ball winners led by Joe Farugia also on 36; he was followed by Mark Stone and Peter Buettel 34, Paul Griffiths 33 and Kev Rayment 32.
Nearest-to-the-pins were won by Gai Falla at the 4th and 13th holes; at the 6th and 15th holes Carolyn Davies and Peter Buettel did the job.
On Tuesday, June 13 Carolyn Davies will sponsor an individual stableford.
