INJURIES and a horror 15 minutes in the second half resulted in Gloucester going down to Tea Gardens 40-24 in the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference rugby league game at Tea Gardens.
The sides went into the clash on the same competition points so it was always going to be hard fought.
Strong defence from both was a feature of the first 20 minutes. The Magpies had a few troops back, giving coach Rambo Allardice more options.
The Magpies opened the scoring when a good bomb from the warhorse Riley Collins found another mature aged team mate, Johny Cornelius, who out-leapt the defence to put first points on the board. Rhys French converted to make it 6-0.
The Magpies then worked the ball up field from the kickoff and the next try was a through the French connection, with Rhys French sending a lovely pass to brother Jacob who scampered past the opposition centre and winger to put the ball down in the corner. His brother converted and it was 12-0. As has been the case this season the Magpies lost the ball on the third tackle after the kickoff. This time however Gloucester defended two sets and held out Tea Gardens to go into halftime leading 12-0.
The second half started in the worst possible way with an intercept to the opposition centre as Gloucester looked like scoring. At 12-6 to the Magpies, things took a turn for the worse with game ending injuries to Johny Cornelius, Scott Wratten and Kyle Predebon while Baily Whitby was carrying a bad shoulder. However Gloucester were the next in with Rhys French scoring a great individual try and converting to take the score to 18-6.
But the next 15 minutes were a nightmare, with Tea Gardens racing in five tries to go to a 34-18 lead. To Gloucester's credit they fought back and stemmed the flow. Darcy Allardice, Rohan Everett and Jacob French in the backs and reserve forwards Jack Wamsley, Mitch Pinch and Lucas Summerville worked tirelessly as the Magpies managed to drag back a try with evergreen hooker Craig Murray barging over for Rhys to convert to make it 34-24. Unfortunately for the Maggies, Tea Gardens scored with two minute to go to make it 40-24 at fulltime.
You really had to be there to appreciate the effort Gloucester showed. Several times players were out on their feet, hurt in tackles, but the scramble was true Magpie spirit. Darcy Allardice was voted players' player. Riley Collins was once again in everything and Rohan Everett wasn't far behind Darcy for man of the match honours. Jarrod Hepburn was strong off the bench and the French brothers did some brilliant things. Young Nick Maslen is improving with every game. It's a spare weekend then off to Clarence Town on June 17 with a 1.30 kickoff. - Summy
