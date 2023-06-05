Gloucester Advocate
Tea Gardens defeated Gloucester 40-24 in Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference rugby league game

Updated June 6 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:00am
Gloucester's Craig Murray puts in a clearing kick during the clash against Tea Gardens at Tea Gardens. An injury riddled Gloucester went down 40-24. Picture supplied.
INJURIES and a horror 15 minutes in the second half resulted in Gloucester going down to Tea Gardens 40-24 in the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference rugby league game at Tea Gardens.

