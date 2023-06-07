A delightful morning was enjoyed by all at last Friday at Gloucester Bowling Club when members of Gloucester Ladies Bowling and Quota Club joined forces to host the Biggest Morning Tea.
The day was a great success with about 80 people turning out for the event.
Along with the enjoyment of the get-together, more than $1700 was raised for the Cancer Council to assist in the great work that they do.
Gloucester Ladies Bowls vice president - and also Quota Club member - Bev Germon said everyone enjoyed the morning with plenty of tasty treats to choose from while raising much needed money for a worthy cause.
"It's not always that everyone can come but the one's that came were quite generous so it worked out really well," Bev said.
Raffle winners on the day were Pat Cox (Fruit and veggie tray), Joan Ridgeway (Scarf), Barbara Ikin (Wine), Jenny Burley (Champagne), and Sandra Clarke taking the lucky door prize.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.