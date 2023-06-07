Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Ladies Bowling and Quota holds Biggest Morning Tea

June 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Quota and Gloucester Ladies Bowls raised over $1700 for the Cancer Council with their Biggest Morning Tea. Photo supplied.
A delightful morning was enjoyed by all at last Friday at Gloucester Bowling Club when members of Gloucester Ladies Bowling and Quota Club joined forces to host the Biggest Morning Tea.

