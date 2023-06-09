Gloucester Gallery takes on a touch of zest with its current exhibition, Blossoms and Oranges.
Artist Julie Lynch has created 24 new works for the exhibition, showcasing her collection of vintages vases, citrus fruit and flowers collected from around her neighbourhood of Marrickville in Sydney's inner west.
"I just wanted to create still-lifes that were figures of beauty, but are things that pretty much anyone can afford," Julie said.
"It's kind of a reminder to make your life beautiful, it's not that hard."
Drawing inspiration from fellow artists Cressida Campbell and Criss Canning, the works within the Blossoms and Oranges exhibition display the controlled fine brush and outlining techniques not always found amongst contemporaries.
The featured works are created with acrylic paint, although Julie also works with oils and collage.
She is a multidisciplinary artist working as a designer and visual artist specialising in bold floral and nature subjects, while her work explores nature and the human-made and how these elements intertwine.
Julie says she has loved drawing and painting for as long as she can remember.
Blossoms and Oranges has come together relatively quickly, given the amount of work involved, all of which was subject to the artist's particular process.
"It's taken just under six months by the time you start the concept. I actually did collect some new vases as well because I had particular colors in mind, and then there's all the photography that happens around the still life work," Julie said.
"So there's a little bit going on before you even start painting."
When she isn't painting, Julie works as a designer and is part of the team bringing to life the 1001Remarkable Objects exhibition that will be on display at Sydney's Powerhouse Museum from August. For the time being, we can enjoy her creative powers at Gloucester Gallery.
