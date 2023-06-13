Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is urging all Australians to check their home's smoke alarms are in working order this winter by testing the devices.
It is part of the service's Winter Fire Safety campaign to avoid deaths and injuries during the upcoming colder months.
There were a record 16 deaths due to structure fires in NSW last winter, 12 of which have been deemed 'preventable' by FRNSW.
A total of 87 people were injured during the 895 winter fires in 2022.
According to Gloucester Fire Station commander Mark Edwards, the colder months bring with them an increased use of appliances and heaters that can create hazardous situations.
"Through winter everyone's starting to get cozied up, dryers are running a lot more because daylight hours aren't long enough to dry your clothes, people have got wood fires going which can cause chimney fires in the flues," Captain Edwards said.
"That all happens a lot more around this time of the year."
According to FRNSW, the best way to protect yourself is to have a working smoke alarm.
"Working smoke alarms save lives and sadly, complacency can be deadly," FRNSW Commissioner, Paul Baxter said.
"If you're not regularly checking that your smoke alarms are in working order, you're putting your life and the lives of your loved ones at risk."
FRNSW also advocates for having an escape plan, discussed with and known to all who are living at the residence. Chimneys and flues should be cleaned regularly, with a fire-screen placed in front of fires to protect your family.
Heaters should be regularly checked for possible faults and outside heating or cooking equipment should never be used inside the home.
Of course it all starts with ensuring your home is fitted with a working smoke alarm.
"Smoke alarms are your first sign to know there's something not right, for you then to investigate and to call 000 straight away if needed," captain Edwards said.
