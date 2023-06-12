Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Roadworks on Jacks Road Gloucester

June 12 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roadworks are scheduled to begin Tuesday 13 June along Jacks Road, Gloucester and continue for about one week, weather permitting. Photo supplied.
Roadworks are scheduled to begin Tuesday 13 June along Jacks Road, Gloucester and continue for about one week, weather permitting. Photo supplied.

Roadworks are scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 13 along Jacks Road, Gloucester and continue for about one week, weather permitting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.