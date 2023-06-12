Roadworks are scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 13 along Jacks Road, Gloucester and continue for about one week, weather permitting.
These remediation works will provide much needed repairs to the road surface and drainage between Combo Road and the railway crossing.
MidCoast Council has advised that road users can expect minor delays. Traffic control will be in place.
These works are part of MidCoast Council's $7.5 million roads program aimed at reducing maintenance costs and preventing roads from failing.
For the full list of roads in the program, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/7-5-million-roads-program.
