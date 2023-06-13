A local NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) firefighter has joined an international effort to fight wildfires burning in Canada.
Barrington Tops area ranger, Sean Thompson, is among a 22-strong NPWS contingent which has been deployed to help Canadian firefighters battling more than 420 wildfires.
The situation has seen 248 of the fires listed as out of control, with 3.6 million hectares having been burnt so far this season.
NPWS has sent highly-trained Remote Area Firefighting team members as well as incident management and aviation specialists.
NPWS Hunter Central Coast branch director Kylie Yeend said all NPWS crews are currently operating in the Alberta province.
Sean Thompson is assisting as an incident management team planning officer.
"Sean is part of the international effort for a 37-day deployment and we look forward to welcoming them back safely," Ms Yeend said.
"During the 2019/2020 fires, the Canadians came over and helped us in similar roles, so it's great to be able to return the service.
"We have very similar approaches to wildfire management so our crews will be fully integrated and will be able to provide support to the stretched Canadian fire fighters.
"NPWS firefighters are extremely experienced and conduct about 75 per cent of all hazard reduction burns across the State, in conjunction with the Rural Fire Service.
"We have firefighting crews who are specifically trained for working in remote places and these skills will be critical in helping control the many out-of-control fires."
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.