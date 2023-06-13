Gloucester Advocate
Barrington Tops area ranger to travel to Canada to assist

June 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Sean Thompson (second from left in the front row) is among a 22-strong NPWS contingent who have been deployed to help Canadian firefighters battling over 420 wildfires. Photo supplied.
A local NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) firefighter has joined an international effort to fight wildfires burning in Canada.

