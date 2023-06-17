The Morgan Owners Club of Australia set more than a few hearts revving when they motored into town for the recent Gloucester market day.
A convoy of about 20 of the iconic sports cars were present for the event held on the long weekend.
Though arriving a little later than originally planned, the cars had no sooner parked before drawing a crowd of interested admirers.
"We arrived here at approximately 11 o'clock and while we were trying to position our cars there was a lot of immediate interest with people coming to have a look, and that continued pretty well for the whole day," Morgan Owners of Australia club captain, Lachlan May said.
Most of the cars on display had travelled up from Sydney and were also taking part in the annual Great Lakes Historic Automobile Club's Motorfest at Tuncurry.
The Morgan drivers reported a pleasant drive into town and were more than happy with the welcoming response they received from the Gloucester locals.
"Everybody had a good time and it was just an excellent day going out to Gloucester, and everybody was very happy about it," Lachlan said.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.