Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Dr Paul Collett receives OAM as part of Kings Birthday Honours list

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated June 12 2023 - 9:46am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired doctor and long time Gloucester resident, Paul Collett has been awarded an OAM for services to medical administration. Photo Scott Calvin.
Retired doctor and long time Gloucester resident, Paul Collett has been awarded an OAM for services to medical administration. Photo Scott Calvin.

Paul Collett is Gloucester's first recipient of the new King's Birthday honours, having been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to medical administration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.