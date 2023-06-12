The Salvation Army has raised more than $1000 thanks to the generosity of Gloucester residents during its annual Red Shield Appeal.
While the traditional doorknock has been abandoned in recent years due to the interruption of COVID, locals still dug deep when interacting with Salvos representatives in the community.
One of those opportunities was when Salvation Army volunteers were present at Gloucester Bowling Club on Sunday, May 21.
According to Salvos organiser, Paul Sheridan, patrons were more than generous.
"It went well, there was probably about 40 people in the club and they all made a contribution of some sort," Paul said.
Despite the generosity of those approached, donations are down from previous years due to a drop off in the number of volunteers available for the collections. While the amount raised was graciously accepted by the organisation, the amount is about a third of what was regularly raised pre-COVID.
"We used to get $3000-4000 when we had at least a dozen or so people collecting," Paul said.
The money raised goes into services such as homelessness, drug and alcohol programs, aged care, disaster and emergency relief, second hand clothing shops, domestic violence and youth services.
For information about the Salvos services and how to donate online to this appeal, go to the Army's web site salvos.org.au
