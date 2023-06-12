Gloucester Advocate
Salvos raise more than $1000 in 2023 Red Shield Appeal

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Salvation Army Captain Keith Atkinson, a former Gloucester resident, and Gloucester Red Shield appeal organiser Paul Sheridan. Photo supplied.
The Salvation Army has raised more than $1000 thanks to the generosity of Gloucester residents during its annual Red Shield Appeal.

