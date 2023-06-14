Gloucester Advocate
Taree Universities Campus and ANU in partnership for EduVenture program

Updated June 14 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:51pm
Launch of the Regional University Centre Partnership at UTS in Sydney on Tuesday, June 6. Picture supplied
Taree Universities Campus (TUC) is partnering with the Australian National University (ANU) in a new program to bring together student ambassadors, local recent school leavers, and local employers to engage in activities and share stories with six high schools across the MidCoast local government area.

