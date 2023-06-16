While COVID is responsible for changing the lives of millions around the globe, for some it has been a case of one door closing while another opens.
Such was the case for Hailey Dodds, owner and operator of Batter and Dough patisserie, who, to use an old saying, took the lemons she was dealt and made lemonade.
Or perhaps lemon meringue, as the case may be.
With COVID running rampant a few years back and finding herself unable to work in her accommodation job, Hailey set up a registered home kitchen, doing bake sales and supplying dessert boxes.
By the time restrictions began to ease she had already built up enough momentum to turn the venture into a full time enterprise. When the Church Street premises became available, Hailey rented it and Batter and Dough was officially up and running.
Not that it is just another bakery and cake shop.
"It's all sourdough and all made by hand, we're not mass produced, we do the whole lot from mixing to shaping, scoring and baking," Hailey said.
The self-taught baker describes herself as having "a passion for the science behind the sweets", pursuing an analytical knowledge of the baking processes to ensure a quality product every time.
All the ingredients that we use are organic or sustainably sourced. We use local milk, local meat...we try to use the best quality ingredients.- Batter & Dough owner, Hailey Dodds
It is something she readily passes on to her employees, teaching them not only the tasks to be completed, but importantly, the intricacies of why and how it affects the final product, a factor that discerning customers are also interested to know.
"When I'm teaching my girls here at work, I want them to know why certain things go with certain things, because it helps to get a better final result," Hailey said.
"Also, when people are asking you about your products, you need to know exactly why it's good, how it's worked, and what the texture and the flavour and everything is along every step of the way.
"I want it to look good, I want it to taste good, and I want people to know that they're eating something that is the highest quality that they can get for their money."
