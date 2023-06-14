Pedestrian injured in Gloucester

A pedestrian has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle following an accident in Gloucester on Wednesday morning.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance at 9.35am to Gloucester, following an incident involving a vehicle and the pedestrian.
At the scene the helicopter critical care medical team treated and stabilised a man, aged in his 70s, who had suffered serious leg fractures.
The patient was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for further treatment.
