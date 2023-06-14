Gloucester Advocate
Pedestrian injured in Gloucester

Updated June 14 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:39pm
A pedestrian has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle following an accident in Gloucester on Wednesday morning.

