Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast Council Planning to start on flood repairs

June 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damage to the wharf at Wingham Brush following the 2021 floods. Picture supplied
Damage to the wharf at Wingham Brush following the 2021 floods. Picture supplied

After a long wait MidCoast Council says it can finally start planning work on aquatic infrastructure that was affected during the 2021 floods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.