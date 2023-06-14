Gloucester Advocate
Stroud Waste Management Centre receives state government grant

Updated June 15 2023 - 9:37am, first published 7:32am
Stroud Waste Management Centre has received a grant of $168,457 from the NSW Government to upgrade the facility and to close the landfill operations. Photo supplied.
The Stroud waste management centre has received a grant of $168,457 from the NSW Government to upgrade the facility and close the landfill operations.

Local News

