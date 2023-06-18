Gloucester Advocate
Essential Energy's Community Choices Program provides local funding

June 18 2023 - 12:00pm
The program provides an opportunity for customers to nominate and vote for community groups that could benefit from a funding boost. Photo Shutterstock.
Essential Energy's fifth Community Choices Program has opened for nominations, with community groups encouraged to nominate for their chance to win part of a $250,000 funding pool.

