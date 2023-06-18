Essential Energy's fifth Community Choices Program has opened for nominations, with community groups encouraged to nominate for their chance to win part of a $250,000 funding pool.
The program provides an opportunity for customers to nominate and vote for community groups, community halls, not-for-profit and registered charities within the provider's network area that could benefit from a funding boost.
Funding has been increased to $250,000 in 2023 and will be shared across 20 zones, with awards based on community votes.
"Essential Energy is proud to support grassroot organisations across 95 per cent of NSW, and parts of southern Queensland through the Community Choices program," Essential Energy Community Relations Manager, Raelene Myers said.
"The program is open to registered charities, not-for-profit and community groups such as CWAs, community halls, community centres, school P and Cs and sporting clubs with full criteria available on the Essential Energy website."
Groups that receive the most votes in their region will receive $5000, with the amounts for second and third place being $3500 and $2750 respectively.
Groups from small communities with populations less than 10,000 will also again be able to nominate and get their community voting to help them access $1,250 funding for the group with the most votes.
"Anyone can nominate a group to allow them to take part in the community-led voting for a share of the $250,000," Raelene said.
"Once verified, the group can rally their supporters to vote for them from Monday July 3."
Nominations are open through to 5pm June 26. Community voting opens Monday, July 3 and closes 5pm Monday July 17.
Visit essentialenergy.com.au/choices to learn more or register to make a nomination.
