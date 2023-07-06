Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group calls for bins in men's toilets

July 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campaign for bins in men's toilets
Campaign for bins in men's toilets

Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group Inc, CWA of NSW and Gloucester Men's Cancer Support Group have joined forces in support of national men's health campaign Bins4Blokes, with the aim of having sanitary bins installed in the men's sections of MidCoast Council-owned public amenities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.