Campaign for bins in men's toilets

Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group Inc, CWA of NSW and Gloucester Men's Cancer Support Group have joined forces in support of national men's health campaign Bins4Blokes, with the aim of having sanitary bins installed in the men's sections of MidCoast Council-owned public amenities.
Incontinence (problems with bladder or bowel control) affects 1.34 million boys and men across Australia.
For boys and men who use continence aids, there are very few or no places to dispose of them outside of their home. This can leave them feeling anxious about leaving their homes or joining in everyday activities.
Male incontinence can have any number of causes, including Prostatitis (inflammation of the prostate gland), Diabetes, cancer or damage to nerves from surgery or injury.
The Bins4Blokes campaign is an initiative of the non-for-profit Continence Foundation of Australia, Australia's peak body in promoting bladder and bowel health.
In addition to getting incontinence bins in male toilets Australia-wide, Bins4Blokes also aims to:
To find out more about the Bins4Blokes campaign visit bins4blokes.org.au
Community members wishing to express their support for the installation of sanitary bins for blokes in our local facilities can contact MidCoast Council by emailing council@midcoast.nsw.gov.au or by post to: MidCoast Council, 89 King Street, Gloucester NSW 2422
