MidCoast Council 'repeat offender', auditor general reports

NSW Auditor General, Margaret Crawford PSM will tomorrow, Friday, June 14, release a report which lists MidCoast Council as one of eight "high risk" local governments in terms of financial reporting.
Financial accounting refers to the processes adopted by management to record and review financial information across the business.
The Auditor General noted councils use a combination of manual and automated processes and digital information systems to process financial information. "Effective processes support the accuracy and completeness of information presented in the financial statements."
The report titled "Local Government 2022" provides results and findings of the completed 2021-22 financial audits of 126 councils, 11 joint organisations and nine county councils in NSW.
In preparing the report, observations and analyses were drawn from:
Under the financial reporting section, MidCoast Council was one of eight identified 'high-risk findings'.
According to the report, "Financial reporting is an important element of good governance. Confidence in and transparency of public sector decision-making is enhanced when financial reporting is accurate and timely."
The list included two new findings, four repeat findings and two repeat findings elevated from moderate risk in 2020-21 and one new high-risk finding for the same period.
In relation to MidCoast Council, the report states: "(The) 'repeat finding' council did not perform monthly general ledger reconciliations during 2021-22. Management was not able to validate the reasons behind some immaterial unreconciled balances, the report claimed."
Financial audits are designed to add credibility to financial statements, enhancing their value to end-users. Ms Crawford reported.
The report also names MidCoast Council among councils whose local government performance audit reports are either planned or in progress "with an expectation to complete them in 2023-24":
