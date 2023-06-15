MidCoast Council 'repeat offender', auditor general reports

Financial management and governance in MidCoast Council. Under the LG Act, councils must apply sound financial management principles that require responsible and sustainable spending and investment and ensure that future decisions consider intergenerational effects and equity. This audit will assess whether MidCoast Council has effective financial management arrangements that support councillors and management to fulfill their financial stewardship responsibilities.

Cyber security in local government The increasing global interconnectivity between computer networks has dramatically increased the risk of cyber security incidents. Such incidents can harm local government service delivery and may include the theft of information, denial of access to critical technology, or even the hijacking of systems for profit or malicious intent. This audit will consider how effectively City of Parramatta Council, Singleton Council and Warrumbungle Shire Council identify and manage cyber security risks.