Council identified as one of the state's eight "high risk" local governments in terms of financial reporting

June 16 2023 - 6:00pm
MidCoast Council responds to audit findings
MidCoast Council has been quick to respond to the findings of NSW Auditor General, Margaret Crawford PSM who earlier today, Friday, June 16 released this year's financial and performance audits of local councils report.

