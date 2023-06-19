Gloucester Water Reservoir and associated mains - The base slab has been poured, with steel reinforcing and formwork continuing for the first wall pour and the chlorination building slab. The pump station building has had the thrust walls poured to restrain the pipework. Retaining walls also were under construction. Reticulation works outside Cemetery Road have been completed. WAE information is being collected. The steel reservoir construction is continuing with coatings and cathodic protection system installation beginning.



Hallidays Point Sewer Pump Station 13 - Construction contract has been completed with the pump station now operational. Practical completion has been given and the defect liability period started.



Solar power systems - Manning Point Sewer Treatment Plant installation has been completed, while the Coopernook Sewer Treatment Plant is underway. Significant delays are being experienced with electrical components and has warranted an extension to the schedule for the project.



Hallidays Sewer Pump Station 12 - A new sewer pump station is required to suit a new development in Tallwoods. Project initiation gateway report has been submitted. The construction will be carried out jointly by council and a developer.



Harrington Sewer Pump Station No 9 vacuum pump station - Safety in design workshops have been completed with additional access stairs identified as required for operations and maintenance. Design completed and ready to implement gateway report has been submitted.



Bulk Water Flow Meters - Flow meters have been installed at Smiths Lake, Kolodong and Elizabeth Beach, and

