Award winning Forster snapper, Shane Chalker has been invited to judge entries in this year's Pix from the Stix annual photography competition in Gloucester.
Shane is a national and international award winning photographer with a passion for capturing the moods of the ocean and the animals that live within it.
He had a unique upbringing next to the sea, growing up with his lighthouse keeper father at Seal Rocks before relocating to Forster-Tuncurry.
This amazing experience is where his love for the ocean and all its surroundings began.
"Photography first started as a hobby for me, mainly capturing images of dolphins, sunsets and waves," Shane said.
"It soon became a huge passion for me and I turned it into a career in 1999."
HIs work involves shooting most styles of photography including commercial, portraits, weddings and real estate.
But capturing images of the local coastline and its conditions is what he enjoys most.
With a lifelong love for bodyboarding and passion for fishing, it was a natural progression for him to take his photography into the ocean, purchasing a water housing for his camera.
He has made a name for himself as a surf photographer capturing the ever changing waves and those who ride them, as well as for his keen eye for capturing the sport of fishing.
In 2016, Shane branched out into videography working as a cameraman for the Australian fishing show, Reel Action, now filming its seventh season.
Pix from the Stix is open to photographers of all skill levels from amateur to professional with a range of categories in the senior section, as well as a junior section.
Entries are now open and the cost is $15/senior section entry and $5/junior entry (17 years and under), with a limit of five entries per photographer.
Entries close at 11pm on Sunday, July 30.
To enter and for all the terms and conditions, visit the Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc's (GACCI) website www.gloucester-arts.com.au.
Thanks to the generous support of Gloucester businesses, there is a prize pool of $1700 up for grabs.
All budding and experienced photographers are encouraged to enter.
The winners will be announced at the official exhibition opening on Friday, August 18 from 7-9pm at the Gloucester Gallery.
The gallery is open from Thursday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm.
Entry is free.
Pix from the Stix is an initiative of GACCI. For more information about the competition, the conditions and criteria and to enter visit the website www.gloucester-arts.com.au/pix.
