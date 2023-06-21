Gloucester Advocate
Shane Chalker from Forster invited to judge Gloucester's Pix from the Stix photo competition

June 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Award winning photographer Shane Chalker is the 2023 Pix from the Stix judge. Picture supplied.
Award winning Forster snapper, Shane Chalker has been invited to judge entries in this year's Pix from the Stix annual photography competition in Gloucester.

