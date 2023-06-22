The Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Competition is on again, inviting all to fling a brick, propel a rolling pin, or chuck a rubber chicken.
The day kicks off with a parade starting on the corner of Broadway and Cowper Streets at 10am, before making its way to the Stroud Showground where the real action is set to take flight.
Competitor registrations are open from 10:30am with the official opening ceremony taking place at 11am.
State member for Upper Hunter, Dave Layzell, along with federal member for Lyne, David Gillespie, will both be on hand to throw the first bricks.
Committee president, Karen Hutchinson confirmed the reigning brick-throwing champion Kurt Livens would be returning this year to defend his title.
"We usually see a variety of different tossing styles on the day, from discus-type throws to pegging the projectiles like cricket balls," Karen said.
"Anyone with an eye on becoming the best on the planet would need to beat the world record toss of about 43 metres with a brick and some 48 metres with a rolling pin."
There will be plenty of other activities on the day, including a sand sculpting display, baby animal petting zoo, free face painting, a quilt display, post splitting, wood chopping and a speedway car display along with many market and food stalls.
Megan Spiller and Lucky Starr will also be on hand providing free entertainment.
Winding up festivities will be husband and wife country music artists, Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, who will take to the stage from 5:30pm to entertain the crowd.
The event has a long and storied history, beginning in 1960 when the namesake brick-making towns of Stroud in the UK and the USA, held the first bricking-throwing contest.
Australia and Canada joined in 1961, with Australian organisers suggesting a women's rolling pin contest be included a year later.
Stroud NSW, the only town still to retain the tradition, more recently included the rubber chicken throw to involve children in the event.
For more information, visit stroudbrickthrowing.com.au.
