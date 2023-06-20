Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Free care finder service drop-in sessions at MidCoast Council Libraries branches during June and July

June 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elderly-Care-Tips-for-Caregivers. Picture supplied.
Elderly-Care-Tips-for-Caregivers. Picture supplied.

Benevolent institution, Wesley Mission is hosting free care finder service drop-in sessions at MidCoast Council Libraries branches during June and July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.