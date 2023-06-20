Benevolent institution, Wesley Mission is hosting free care finder service drop-in sessions at MidCoast Council Libraries branches during June and July.
The sessions have been designed to help older people understand what aged care services are available to them, including in-home care, residential care and short-term care.
Wesley Mission's care finder service can also conduct assessments, identify needs and access appropriate services for older people.
As we age, it can become harder for us to do things by ourselves, MidCoast Council Libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills said.
"Older people may need help with daily tasks such as cleaning, cooking, shopping, social outings and looking after their health care needs", Mr Mills said.
"Aged care services can help older people to be more independent, take care of their health and safety, meet their cultural needs, and stay better connected.
"MidCoast Council libraries are committed to providing the community the best services we can.
"This includes connecting our older people with aged care services that can help them to better their everyday lives," Mr Mills said.
The drop-in sessions will be held at four of the MidCoast Council Libraries.
For a full list visit Wesley Care Finder - MidCoast Libraries (nsw.gov.au).
Taree library:
Wingham library:
Forster library:
Hallidays Point library:
In 2021 the largest age group in the MidCoast Council area was 70-74 year olds and the second highest was 65-69 year olds.
Government-funded subsidies are available for eligible people who are 65 years or older and need help doing the things they used to do.
People who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander may be eligible from 50 years or older.
For more information, visit: What is aged care? | Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care.
