MidCoast Council, with support from Deadly Ed is hosting a community planting day on Friday, June 23 at Minimbah Reserve, Gloucester.
The community project aims to restore Indigenous significance in the reserve and provide educational resources for present and future generations to learn from.
The planting day from will run from 10am to 1pm at Minimbah Reserve with everyone welcome to join in.
The day will involve planting flora that provides bush tucker, has medicinal purposes and materials to facilitate cultural practices such as weaving.
"This project aims to bring community together and set an example of how we can work to protect our Indigenous heritage in a way that will benefit generations to come," MidCoast Council manager strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton said.
