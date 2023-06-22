Gloucester Advocate
Community planting day to be held at Minimbah Reserve, Gloucester

June 22 2023 - 6:00pm
MidCoast Council will be holding a community planting day at Minimbah Reserve on Friday June 23 from 10am 1pm. Photo supplied.
MidCoast Council will be holding a community planting day at Minimbah Reserve on Friday June 23 from 10am 1pm. Photo supplied.

MidCoast Council, with support from Deadly Ed is hosting a community planting day on Friday, June 23 at Minimbah Reserve, Gloucester.

