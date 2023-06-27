Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester apprentice wins major award

By Rick Kernick
June 28 2023 - 5:00am
Patrick Scarborough has won the Innovative Manufacturing, Robotics and Science Student of the Year award for 2023. Photo supplied.
Gloucester local Patrick Scarborough has been recognised for his outstanding skills by taking out a major award at the recent TAFE NSW Excellence Awards for the North region.

