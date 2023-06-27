Gloucester local Patrick Scarborough has been recognised for his outstanding skills by taking out a major award at the recent TAFE NSW Excellence Awards for the North region.
Patrick took out the Innovative Manufacturing, Robotics and Science Student of the Year award for 2023 at a ceremony held at the Sails resort in Port Macquarie.
It is a major achievement for the 21-year-old who triumphed over a field of several thousand other students to win the award.
After recently completing an apprenticeship in solid timber cabinet making, Patrick's TAFE teacher urged him to enter into the awards process after recognising the exceptional quality of his student's work.
Not that the young man was holding his breath waiting on news of his entry.
"I was surprised because I filled out the application late last year and they didn't get back to me until February so I'd almost forgotten about it," Patrick said.
Patrick works with his father at the family business of Scarborough Engineering, with much of their work involving the building and restoration of boats.
It is a process that combines old world craftsmanship with cutting edge technology.
Having been around the business most of his life, it is unsurprising that Patrick has taken so readily to the work, displaying a genuine love of the processes involved.
"I enjoy working with timber, designing things, making stuff out of it, but I enjoy the boat side of things as well, seeing how things were done and being able to bring them back so that they can be used and enjoyed again," Patrick said.
Someone who was particularly excited about Patrick receiving the award was his father and boss, David Scarborough.
"We're very happy and very proud of him, and I think he's done well," David said.
"And it's a good thing for Gloucester because it inspires kids to go and do stuff and achieve things for themselves."
