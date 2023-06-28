Despite the cool weather Gloucester VIEW Club members arrived at the country club venue ready for their usual friendly monthly catch-up with their VIEW friends.
The meeting business was conducted with secretary Judy Earle and treasurer Chris Redman giving their reports, while president Vivien Webeck welcomed three new members.
Lucky door prize and raffle winners were drawn before a delicious lunch was served, catering for all dietary needs.
Then it was time to introduce the guest speaker, local pharmacist Li Meng Wong, who delivered an entertaining and informative talk with emphasis on issues regarding certain medications and how to improve their use.
An invitation is extended to all interested women - why not come along to join the "women who lunch with a purpose?"
Members are currently supporting five Learning for Life students under the umbrella of The Smith Family.
Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month from February to December at the Gloucester Country Club where members enjoy a delicious lunch and fellowship with like-minded women.
If you would like to discover more you are very welcome to attend a meeting.
For catering purposes contact Pat R on 0488 430 001 or billpatr@bigpond.net.au.
The next meeting is Tuesday July 18, arriving at 11am for 11:30 start.
