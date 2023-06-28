Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester VIEW Club June report

By Bev Maybury
June 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Li Meng Wong delivered an entertaining and informative talk with emphasis on issues regarding certain medications and how to improve their use. Photo supplied.
Despite the cool weather Gloucester VIEW Club members arrived at the country club venue ready for their usual friendly monthly catch-up with their VIEW friends.

