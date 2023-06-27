Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Environment Group enjoy Woko National Park

By Greg Ray
June 27 2023 - 12:00pm
A stunning concert by a lyrebird was the highlight of Gloucester Environment Group's most recent walk, in Woko National Park, 40 minutes' drive north-west of Gloucester.

