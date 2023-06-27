A stunning concert by a lyrebird was the highlight of Gloucester Environment Group's most recent walk, in Woko National Park, 40 minutes' drive north-west of Gloucester.
The Cliff Face Walk has recently been repaired and cleared of rock-fall and overgrowth and is now perfectly traversable, albeit with a few moderately tricky pinch-points.
The Manning River camping and picnic ground is in wonderful condition, making a delightful starting point for this reasonably challenging four kilometre walk.
The group tackled the steep circuit in a clockwise direction, opposite to the usual suggested approach. Taken clockwise, the track winds steeply up to the rocky escarpment, with dry bushland giving way to damp rainforest on the approach to the cliff foot, where towering trees are festooned with orchids and ferns and where water from higher ground drips into steep creeks and gullies.
A feature of this walk - which always provides magical scenery of stark rocks and the myriad plants that clamber over them - was the impressive array of colourful and interesting fungi along the pathway.
An immense variety was on display, from weird brain-shaped extrusions on dead tree stumps to layered arrays of agate-banded bracket fungi on the branches of fallen logs.
A drawback of tackling the Cliff Face Walk clockwise is that much of the downhill section has loose stone surfaces, making sticks or poles advisable for the descent.
It was on the rainforest section's lower reach where the lyrebird made its presence known with a burst of bower bird mimicry, followed in rapid succession by pitch-perfect impersonations of black cockatoo, whip bird, currawong, kookaburra and various other birds. The impressive concert lasted many minutes, cycling through the different birdsongs several times.
One of few unfortunate aspects of the walk was the unmistakeable presence of wild pig traces. Feral pigs are on the increase in the Gloucester area in recent months and their impact on the environment is unfortunately considerable.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.