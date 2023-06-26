Making an appearance at the recent Gloucester Mega Market day was founder of the Green Bikes program, Janusz Haschek, who dropped by to offer some two wheeled assistance while spreading the word of bicycling recycling.
Though based at the Tuncurry Waste Management Centre himself, Janusz is enthusiastic for a similar program to be set up in or around Gloucester.
Since its inception in 2011, the Green Bikes program has restored somewhere close to 2500 bikes that might have otherwise ended up as scrap.
Starting with just an idea and well intentioned enthusiasm, Janusz, along with some like-minded cohorts, obtained a grant and have been off and pedaling ever since.
"At the time the council was organising people to try and run some sort of recovery facility at the old tip site and were looking for ideas," Janusz said.
"I came up with the idea of restoring some bikes, so another couple of people and I got together and started fixing bikes.
"We got $3000 from a NRMA Road Safety grant for some tools and we've been self sustainable ever since."
A long time cyclist himself, Janusz has previously been involved with Gloucester's Mountain Man triathlon, has raced with the Manning Valley Cycle Club and has participated in a number of interstate tours as well as in New Zealand.
While it is hoped that a similar initiative will take place in Gloucester, Janusz intends to lend a hand when time permits.
He and his fellow Green Bike volunteers' services are in demand, with invitations to attend Nabiac markets and others in the region, meaning it is unlikely they can attend every Gloucester market day.
"There has been some interest, but you need somebody with some mechanical experience to start it off," Janusz said.
"I'm happy to provide that training if people want to do it so they could just turn up at our workplace and I can train them up probably in a matter of three or four sessions to do the basic stuff."
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.