Green Bikes visit Gloucester market day

By Rick Kernick
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Spencer, Hamish and Janusz Haschek from Green Bikes at the recent Gloucester Market day. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Making an appearance at the recent Gloucester Mega Market day was founder of the Green Bikes program, Janusz Haschek, who dropped by to offer some two wheeled assistance while spreading the word of bicycling recycling.

