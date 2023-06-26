IT was a clear case of Tony-Burnet-and-the field in the Gloucester veteran golfers event as he finished six strokes ahead of his nearest rival. Tony was six-under-par after handicap adjustment for his round and managed to pick up the gong for the top putter of the day.
The event was an individual stroke sponsored by Johanna and Col Ware. It was a fine yet cold day with the temperature cold no doubt sharpening up a tad with the brisk breeze. The course is showing some signs of the frosty mornings although still in outstanding shape overall.
The winner was Tony Burnet with a net round of 66; Tony also won the day's putting competition with a mere 27 putts, no doubt one factor in his winning round. Mike Howard was runner up with 72 net. He was followed by ball winners Trevor Sharp, Karen Howarth and Peter Buettel 74, Peter Ross 75 with the last two balls going to Gai Falla and Ken Kelly 76.
Nearest-to-the-pin trophy at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Ken Kelly after his tee shot finished 578cm from the hole. At the 6th and 15th holes Gai Falla, 368cm, was the top woman golfer off the tee while Chris Clarke, 280cm, was best among the men.
Yesterday Marj and Ken Clarke sponsored an individual stableford and next Tuesday will be the annual Women versus Veterans Challenge in the form of an individual stableford.
