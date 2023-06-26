Gloucester Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Burnet blitzes field in weekly veterans golf event

June 26 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran's round winner Tony Burnet (left) with event sponsor Col Ware.
Veteran's round winner Tony Burnet (left) with event sponsor Col Ware.

IT was a clear case of Tony-Burnet-and-the field in the Gloucester veteran golfers event as he finished six strokes ahead of his nearest rival. Tony was six-under-par after handicap adjustment for his round and managed to pick up the gong for the top putter of the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.