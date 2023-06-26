Major event on calendar

IT was the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Volunteer Support Group Day at the Gloucester Golf Club.
This is a major event on the Gloucester Golf calendar, more significant this year as the event had to be postponed then cancelled for the past couple of years.
A good sized field turned out to do this significant event justice.
The event was a four person ambrose and played in chilly enough conditions not unexpected in the depth of winter, all of which was mitigated by the sunny day that accompanied it providing a real lift for all those folk who turned out.
The winning team was Peter Markey, Greg West, Rob Moore and Phil Bowden with a score of 57 1/8 after handicap deductions.
They were followed almost two strokes further back in second place by Peter Bignall, Steve Burns, Ben Veitch and Jamie Andrews with an even 59 strokes. In third place were Steve Williams, Steve Benson, Blake Murray and Brendon Murray just one-eighth of a stroke at 59 1/8.
Jim Bird, Chris Clarke, Andrew Badham and Chris Steele finished with a scorecard reading 60 3/8 in fourth place followed in fifth place by Steve Macdonald, Paul Garland, Paul Robbins and Sam Sproule at 61 3/8. The final place getter was a team from the nearby Stroud Golf Club just 1/8 of a stroke back at 611/2: James Sepos, Joe Sepos, Tom O'Mara and Ryan Valla.
Consolation balls went to Andrew Lenehan, Graeme Marsh, Adrian Marsh, Paul Carpenter, Shane Crichton, Dale Rabbett, Karen Howarth, Bill Murray, Elaine Murray, Caroline Davies and Rob Eckles.
Nearest-to-the-Pins were won at the 4th and 13th holes by Phil Bowden in A-grade, Brian Osborne in B-grade and Rob Eckles in C-grade. At the 6th and 15th holes A-grade was represented by Jamie Andrews who finished 201cm from the hole. In B-grade Peter Bignall at 178cm was a tad closer and Evelyn Blanch, 1270cm, took the guernsey for the C-graders. The long drive trophies at the 8th and 17th holes were won by Paul Blanch, Adrian Marsh and Paul Coote representing the three grades with Carolyn Davies putting in the longest drive for the Gloucester women golfers.
