Major event on calendar

Nearest-to-the-Pins were won at the 4th and 13th holes by Phil Bowden in A-grade, Brian Osborne in B-grade and Rob Eckles in C-grade. At the 6th and 15th holes A-grade was represented by Jamie Andrews who finished 201cm from the hole. In B-grade Peter Bignall at 178cm was a tad closer and Evelyn Blanch, 1270cm, took the guernsey for the C-graders. The long drive trophies at the 8th and 17th holes were won by Paul Blanch, Adrian Marsh and Paul Coote representing the three grades with Carolyn Davies putting in the longest drive for the Gloucester women golfers.