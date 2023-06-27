GLOUCESTER'S Aaron Kelly has just returned from competing in the State Champion of Champions Pairs bowls tournament at Grandview's Bowling Club in Sydney.
While Kelly and his pairs partner Jason Cassidy were unlucky losing out on margins, he now has his sights set on defending the pairs title and challenging for the singles championships later this year at the Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club.
Kelly started lawn bowls at the age of 12 and competes regularly at his local Gloucester Bowling Club.
When he's not on the bowling green he's working at MidCoast Council as a land use planner and is also part of council's heritage team, working out of the Yalawanyi Ganya building at 2 Biripi Way in Taree.
He joked that to train for his competitions he often uses his lunch breaks to practise his form.
"The greens inside Yalawanyi Ganya are very quick. I'd call them fast," he laughed.
"While it can be a struggle to get a bit of practice in at times I don't actually practice at work, although there are some nice long hallways that would be perfect.
"I go down to the Gloucester club when I can to train, or sometimes, after work I'll shoot down to the Taree West Bowling Club.
"If I've got a comp coming up, I'll try and put in a couple of practice sessions a week."
In other bowling news, the Bonnie Hazelwood Fours has been decided. Winners were Pat Cox, Bev Germon, Jenny Burley and Jenny Stevens.
The draw will be made for the women's championship fours this week with play to start July 5. Entry sheet for the major singles championship is also on the board.
The Gloucester's men's minor singles championship is down to the semi-final stage.
Games will be played on Sunday at 9.30am.
Andrew Henderson will meet Bob Newitt in one match while Tony Tersteeg takes on George Wisemantel in the other to determine who plays in this year's final.
Meanwhile there continues to be a strong response to mixed bowls played on Saturday mornings. Last weekend a field of 28 took to the green on a cold and frosty morning.
