Rookhurst resident, Celina Pellett has come through adversity to discover a passion for dairy farming.
The 25-year-old has taken out the Hunter and Central Coast Region Trainee of the Year award for 2023 and while the award represents a huge achievement, if not for a dramatic twist of fate Celina may have been bound for a vastly different career trajectory.
Possessing a background in ballet and working in the performing arts industry, Celina suffered a serious accident while mountain biking in New Zealand.
The accident resulted in three fractures in her spine along with a cerebrospinal fluid leak from the back of her neck.
With her dance career immediately over, she then moved into the area of outdoor leadership - running school activity camps - before a COVID induced move to the country and subsequently landing a job at GW and KM Forbes dairy.
It's been a bumpy ride but one that she is remarkably philosophical about.
"I've come to learn it's just the art of adapting," Celina said.
"Having to adapt to something new, then with COVID, doing the same again, and then finding the love for dairy farming.
The job at the Forbes farm led Celina to studying a Certificate III in Agriculture (Dairy Production) at Tocal College which she completed in March of this year.
It was there that Tocal College traineeship coordinator, Jill Clayton nominated Celina for the award.
Following the application process and her subsequent shortlisting, Celina attended the glittering event held at the Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday June 23.
While Celina was more than happy to be present for the event, she wasn't expecting to come away with the win.
"I didn't think I did overly well at the interview so I thought there was bound to be someone who did better," Celina said.
"Graham, Kathy and Adam Forbes have been able to offer me all the opportunities to come down her and study and to keep learning, and without their support none of this would have been possible."
