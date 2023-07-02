MidCoast Council has planted more than 67,000 native trees, provided an estimated 10,000 at no charge from its nursery to landholders affected by floods and bushfires and 20,000 for Landcare groups and other council projects since the Greening Strategy was adopted in July 2021.
The information was shared by liveable communities director, Paul De Szell to councillors at this week's monthly meeting following a question with notice from Cr Dheera Smith.
Cr Smith asked council staff about the quantity, types and locations where plantings have occurred to date, what impediments did staff believe stood in the way of further greening, especially on the perimeters, road entries and open spaces in new subdivisions or housing developments, and could service and community groups finance and plant trees and vegetation in towns and villages?
What is the procedure, she inquired?
"While the majority of these plants were planted in rural and peri-urban areas, many were planted within our urban public reserve system," Mr De Szell said.
He said council annually gave trees to Mid Coast schools participating in National Tree Day celebrations.
Mr De Szell said some constraints to planting in urban areas/roadsides include:
"Service and community groups can and do finance and plant trees and vegetation in towns and villages," he said.
"This is done through council's open space and recreation community liaison officer and tree management officers whose focus has moved from regulating private tree removal to urban street tree management, subdivision DA referrals (street tree planting) and working with service and community groups."
Locations and quantities planted to date: Cattai Wetlands (1508), Big Swamp (1450), The Grange, Forster (400) , Bunyah Reserve (6160), Gloucester Landfill (1213), Gloucester Babbler Reserve (315), Gloucester Koalaways Project (2400), Copeland Campground and Barrington Recreation Reserve (864), Koala Sanctuary, Mondrook (13,000), Tinonee Recreation Reserve (800), Seascape, Redhead (570), Wingham foreshore (1500), Bungay Reserve, Wingham (217), Manning Waters, Taree west (700), Stroud Road (330), Smith's Lake Reserve (490, Bootawa Dam (450) and Mondrook/Bootawa/The Bight (5000).
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
