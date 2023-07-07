Members of the Gloucester Garden Club met in the Uniting Church Hall after having to abandon their outdoor meeting at the Pioneer Memorial Garden due to the bad weather.
A good crowd enjoyed the warmth and comfort in the hall to hear a talk on turf farming and the growing and maintenance of our lawns by our invited guest speaker David Raison from Jamboroo on the NSW South Coast.
David, a dairy farmer and turf expert with 25 years experience, was accompanied by Brett Currie who is a full time turf farmer from Mondrook.
Turf farming began in earnest in NSW in the 1970s, partly urged on by the forthcoming visit of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the necessity to effectively grass big areas around Canberra for her visit.
A lot of the earlier breeding and cross breeding of various turf varieties was done in USA where nowadays it is a huge industry, although the Australian turf industry is now well established here. Whilst some earlier emphasis was on breeding for drought tolerance there is now less emphasis on this and more on reduced input from fertilisers and pesticides.
Turf is now commonly used on golf courses, in parks, for dust and erosion control, for its cooling benefits and so forth, as well for the suburban gardens of the mums and dads.
There is much more to the production of turf than any of us realised. David Raison's visit was much appreciated by all.
Sue Tripney from Gloucester Hospital attended the meeting to explain the changed situation at the hospital with regards to garden club volunteers looking after Narraweema and the activity centre gardens.
This has been the case for many years but due to a change in policy and insurance regulations, in future one must become a hospital volunteer with a desire to work in the garden and this can be arranged through our president Kerry then Sue Tripney.
Shirley Hazell was presented with an award with our thanks, in recognition of her many years of involvement with organising the monthly garden club volunteers.
Mandy Griffis spoke at length in answer to a question about fertilising citrus trees. One can apply an organic fertiliser at the change of seasons but not if the tree is in bud. Remove the mulch, apply fertiliser such as Dynamic Lifter or say sheep poo around the drip line, water in well and then replace the mulch.
Citrus leaf miner can make the leaves look ugly but doesn't actually harm the tree or fruit. Epsom salts can be useful for black sooty mould - spray late in the day and hose off before nightfall.
Another question related to frost damaged dahlias. Don't worry - they die off in winter and will come up again in spring.
Peter Hazell won the flower competition with his Dancing Lady X orchid, equal second were David Marston and Tessa Searle with a yellow orchid and a miniature old fashioned pink rose respectively.
Peter had a successful day with first in the fruit and vege competition with his red cabbage, Mandy Griffis' squash was second, Dot Harris and Ros McIntyre came equal third with a gramma pumpkin and a lemon respectively.
The lucky door prize went to Trudy Sambach and the membership draw to Michelle Marland.
The guest speaker at our July meeting will be George Hoad, recently returned from an extensive tour of gardens in UK and France. It is sure to be an entertaining morning and visitors and friends are welcome to join the members at the Christian Outreach Centre on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.