Gloucester Thunderbolts receive award from David Gillespie

By Rick Kernick
July 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Federal member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie presented Gloucester Thunderbolts swimmers a Federal Community Leadership Award for their Starlight Foundation fundraising. Photo supplied.
A group of young swimmers from the Gloucester Thunderbolts club have received a Federal Community Leadership Award in recognition of their fundraising efforts on behalf of the Starlight Foundation.

