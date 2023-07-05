A group of young swimmers from the Gloucester Thunderbolts club have received a Federal Community Leadership Award in recognition of their fundraising efforts on behalf of the Starlight Foundation.
Kaitlin and Emily Perry, Nikita, Saige and Clancie Partridge, Sebastian House, Amelia Gruisinga and Mia Tresidder raised more than $13,000 for the cause by way of swimming laps for sponsorship dollars throughout the month of February.
The award was presented at Gloucester pool by federal member for Lyne, David Gillespie, who remarked that the swimmers had done a fantastic job and congratulated them on their initiative and compassion.
The local participation in the national fundraiser began three years ago when Kaitlin Perry took it upon herself to begin raising money for the Starlight Foundation following the cancer diagnosis of a friend with whom she began her swimming journey.
In the years that followed, the group has continued to grow and with it, the money raised for charity.
We're very proud of them, they're doing well, very well- Gloucester swim-mum, Tamara Perry
Beginning this year's campaign with a target of $5000, this amount was quickly passed and revised to $10,000, which again was exceeded due to the generosity of the Gloucester community. Generosity that is freely acknowledged by Tamara Perry; proud mother of Kaitlin and Emily.
"We had a lot of community support, the Gloucester Community Shop sponsored them, they did a cupcake sale, they did a lot of extra effort this year to try and get a better result than last year," Tamara said.
With no plans to stop, the young Thunderbolts are sure to be at it again next year, in all likelihood with a larger group raising even more money.
"We're very proud of them," Tamara said. "They're doing well, very well."
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.