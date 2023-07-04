MidCoast Council has issued a reminder for beach permit holders to check their renewal date.
Last year's annual permits were changed to expire 12 months from the date of purchase, which means permit holders have individual expiry dates
"This change has allowed more flexibility for beach drivers to manage their beach permits," said council's manager major assessment and regulatory services, Adam Matlawski said.
Beach permits cost $100 for a 12-month permit and $50 for pensioners and senior card holders. Thirty day permits are available for $60.
Mr Matlawski said beach permit fees assist in maintaining access points, dune rehabilitation and weed control.
"Beach permits are important because they allow the community to enjoy beaches in a responsible manner that respects other beach users."
A vehicle permit allows access to a range of beaches in the council area.
"When you apply for a beach permit, it also means that you agree to the rules that outline where and when you can access the beach. This ensures that all beach users can enjoy sharing the beaches while staying safe."
A valid and current beach vehicle permit must be clearly displayed on the bottom passenger side of the vehicle windscreen. The vehicle registration must be clearly written on the label.
All vehicles must be registered with the Roads and Maritime Services. Drivers must hold a current driver's licence applicable to the vehicle they are driving.
A National Parks and Wildlife pass does not allow people to drive on beaches.
For a full list of beach vehicle access points and permit rules, visit council's website.
