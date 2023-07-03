Gloucester High School's NAIDOC Day event provided students with a range of activities designed to engage and celebrate Aboriginal culture.
The day's festivities began with an assembly that included an acknowledgement of country delivered by Jaxson Galvin and Jarrah Wilson - spoken in both Gathang and English.
Throughout the day students were able to participate in activities such as boomerang throwing, Aboriginal sport games (Keentan and Buroinjin), making Johnny Cakes, pyrography and learning about the Gathang language.
With this year's NAIDOC theme being For Our Elders, deputy principal, Mik Wisely spoke to students of the benefit of reaching out and connecting to members within the community as avenues of support.
The acronym NAIDOC stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee. Its origins can be traced to the emergence of Aboriginal groups in the 1920s which sought to increase awareness of the status and treatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.
The day proved a major success with students enthusiastically engaging in the activities offered, while for staff the day provided a highly visible confirmation of student's willingness to learn about indigenous culture.
"We've got a really strong Aboriginal education team at the school and it's part of our planning of getting kids engaged in all sorts of different discussions," Mik Wisely said.
"It's about elders and what they represent for all of us, and the more I speak to Aboriginal people locally, it isn't about 'us and them' anymore - it's about all of us."
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.