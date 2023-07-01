Celebrations to extend beyond NAIDOC Week on Mid Coast

MidCoast Council has created an interactive NAIDOC web-hub listing the whole-of-community events taking place across the region.
The page will remain active after NAIDOC Week (July 2 to 9) to showcase our local Indigenous heritage and events.
"I encourage everyone to head along to a community event to be inspired, and celebrate the richness of our Aboriginal heritage and culture," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
There will be free community days with fun cultural activities, markets and workshops in Forster, Taree, Gloucester and Tea Gardens.
Celebrations also will include a community basketball shootout, youth discos, 'Koorioke' events, a church service and an outdoor corroboree at Saltwater National Park.
Taree also will host a march through Manning and Victoria streets and a flag raising ceremony in Fotheringham Park.
"We are proud to support the Mid-Coast Aboriginal communities through the NAIDOC Grants program," Mr De Szell said.
The trial NAIDOC Grants program was designed to provide $4000 in support for community-led, whole-of-community events to celebrate NAIDOC week.
"We greatly value our First Nations people, and look forward to continuing to walk together to enhance inclusiveness and progress reconciliation."
The theme for this year is "For Our Elders".
Across every generation, Aboriginal elders have played an important role in communities and families.
Many NAIDOC events will celebrate elders as cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, leaders, workers and loved ones.
To find out what NAIDOC Week events are happening near you, head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/local-Aboriginal-hub
Check out the MidCoast Council Libraries team's reading and DVD list for ideas on how to celebrate this NAIDOC week with your family and friends.
