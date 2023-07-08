Gloucester Advocate
Home/Comment
Have Your Say

Letter to the editor on open space and recreation in Manning

By R Beardmore
July 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Projects for the future of the Manning
Projects for the future of the Manning

I would like to suggest a number of projects that might be beneficial to the residents and visitors to the Manning Valley. These projects were submitted to MidCoast Council 18 months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.