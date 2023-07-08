Projects for the future of the Manning

I would like to suggest a number of projects that might be beneficial to the residents and visitors to the Manning Valley. These projects were submitted to MidCoast Council 18 months ago.
With council currently considering an Open Space and Recreation Strategy, now might be a good time to make these projects public.
Two of the projects involve other government agencies. One is the opening of the Manning River mouths. This is a State responsibility and they have decreed that it is uneconomically viable. That is their opinion and council says it is beyond their responsibility. Fair enough.
But what about the opinion of the Manning Valley residents? Would they like to enjoy the recreational, tourist and economic benefits of an open river mouth. Have they had a say?
The other project is establishing a city park on Coocumbac Island. This land is also a State responsibility and they apparently want it left natural. Why? I believe there is a remanent of tropical rainforest on the island - which nobody ever sees.
Would not a city park - accessed by a footbridge from Martin Bridge - be more beneficial to the city than a vacant island? How do the residents of Taree feel about this project? Have their opinions been expressed?
The following is a list of projects that have been submitted.
Hopefully this list will stimulate residents to come forward with worthwhile projects for their specific region within the council area.
