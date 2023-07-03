A TRY to captain Darcy Allardice seven minutes from fulltime enabled Gloucester to defeat Paterson River 26-22 in the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League game at Gloucester.
Paterson had only lost one game this season, but for the first time in some time the Magpies had a full side for coach Anthony Allardice to use.
Although the cohesion wasn't at the level it should be this time of year, the Gloucester boys showed that if they can stay fit and maybe train at least once a week together, they will be a threat for the top three sides and give the comp a real shake.
The game started with the Maggies running to the northern end and for the first 10 minutes the forwards sorted each other out. Kurtis Tuilewa, Bailey Whitby, Kyle Predebon and Travis Johnston were all making metres giving halves Darcy Allardice and Kris Morris room to give the backs some good ball.
Paterson were up to the challenge and held out the Magpies. When Paterson got the ball they were causing the Magpie outside backs some problems. Paterson were first on the board when the winger raced over for a try and a 6-0 lead. It wasn`t long and Paterson were in again. The Magpies looked fatigued and the supporters' hill was a little quiet.
The Maggies forced an error from the kick-off and after working their way up field lightweight fullback Rhys French made a great run to beat half a dozen defenders to score under the posts and it was 10-6 to Paterson.
It wasn`t long before French was in again for the Magpies to hit the lead 12-10. With bench players Scott Wratten, Mitch Pinch and Sam Murray all making an impact, the Maggies were starting to get a roll on.
Just before halftime Paterson's centre found some space and crossed near the posts to go to the break leading 16-12. Since round one Gloucester has led every game at halftime and this may sound crazy, but being behind at half time may have worked the other way for us.
After the break Gloucester came out and were on their game. Darcy Allardice opened the scoring in the second half for the Magpies to draw level at 16-16.
The next 15 minutes was end to end stuff with no side really dominating. With Gloucester was able to rotate the forwards and this was a major reason why they were able to stay level with Paterson. A mistake from a Paterson kick saw them score near the posts to take a 22-16 lead with 15 minutes to go.
The next try was a ripper, going through numerous sets of hands for centre Ryan Egge to cross in the corner to bring the Magpies close at 22-20. With the large crowd getting behind the locals Captain Courageous Darcy Allardice raced 30 metres to score near the posts for Rhys French to convert to give them the lead 26-22.
Everyone played their part, fullback French, second rower Kurtis Tuilewa, half Kris Morris were outstanding while Darcy Allardice led the team well. Veterans Scott Wratten, Craig Murray and Riley Collins were never out of the action. Jack Wamsley and Mitch Pinch off the bench were strong. - Summy
