Gloucester defeats Paterson River 26-22 in the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League

By Summy
July 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Nic Maslen takes the ball up for Gloucester in the clash against Paterson at Gloucester.
A TRY to captain Darcy Allardice seven minutes from fulltime enabled Gloucester to defeat Paterson River 26-22 in the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League game at Gloucester.

